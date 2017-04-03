How much Walk for Kids in Ontario rai...

How much Walk for Kids in Ontario raised for Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House

Ontario Reign mascot Kingston, left, with Mike Kovack, Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House director; Ronald McDonald; Ontario Councilman Ruben Valencia and Jim 'Jimbo' Smith, KCAL Rocks DJ at the Walk for Kids in Ontario. This month Southern California residents are lacing up their comfortable walking shoes to help support critically ill children and their families.

