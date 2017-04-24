Greenwood pair display their business...

Greenwood pair display their business acumen

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Two Greenwood High School freshmen placed first in their respective events at state competitions for Future Business Leaders of America and are going to Anaheim, Calif., this summer for the national convention. Cheyenne Degiglio, 14, and Noah Smith, 15, competed in the recent state FBLA testing and each placed for their respective competitions, said Tim Dersham, the school's business teacher and FBLA adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 5 hr Indee 1
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr Just saying 8,165
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr MidPhartz 32,924
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Fri Gangsterboogie 640
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Fri riot illegals 3,255
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC