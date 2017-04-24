Greenwood pair display their business acumen
Two Greenwood High School freshmen placed first in their respective events at state competitions for Future Business Leaders of America and are going to Anaheim, Calif., this summer for the national convention. Cheyenne Degiglio, 14, and Noah Smith, 15, competed in the recent state FBLA testing and each placed for their respective competitions, said Tim Dersham, the school's business teacher and FBLA adviser.
