Goats chew their way through Anaheim brush to reduce fire risk
One of the approximately 170 goats that are being used to eat the brush and growth from the hillsides at Pelanconi Park in Anaheim, on Thursday, April 27, 2017. It will take the goats about a month to clear the 27 acres area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Davis
|8,143
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,919
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Are You Really
|638
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|2 hr
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC