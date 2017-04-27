Goats chew their way through Anaheim ...

Goats chew their way through Anaheim brush to reduce fire risk

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

One of the approximately 170 goats that are being used to eat the brush and growth from the hillsides at Pelanconi Park in Anaheim, on Thursday, April 27, 2017. It will take the goats about a month to clear the 27 acres area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 min Davis 8,143
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,919
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 1 hr Are You Really 638
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr riot illegals 3,255
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC