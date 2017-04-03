Fulleton police office pleads not guilty to filing a false police report
SANTA ANA A Fullerton police officer accused of filing a false report that contradicted body camera footage pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Miguel Siliceo, 51, of Anaheim was charged with one felony count of false report by a peace officer after prosecutors said he logged a report stating a man was resisting arrest when body camera footage from other officers at the scene showed otherwise.
