Father of heart donor throws first pitch at Angel Stadium as...
Baseball Hall of Famer and transplant recipient Rod Carew, right, looks on with Mary Reuland as her husband, Ralf, talks about their sons donation during a news conference in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Carew received a heart and kidney donation from Konrad Reuland that gave Carew a second chance at life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|1 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,264
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Davis
|8,131
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Bird
|635
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Perfect phart
|32,917
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC