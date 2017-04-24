Father of heart donor throws first pi...

Father of heart donor throws first pitch at Angel Stadium as...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Baseball Hall of Famer and transplant recipient Rod Carew, right, looks on with Mary Reuland as her husband, Ralf, talks about their sons donation during a news conference in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Carew received a heart and kidney donation from Konrad Reuland that gave Carew a second chance at life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 1 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,264
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Davis 8,131
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr Bird 635
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Perfect phart 32,917
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Tue concerned res 116
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC