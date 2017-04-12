Every spring, a rainbow of colors blooms from all the flowers and trees at Disneyland.
Mickey Mouse in flowers is always in bloom at Disneyland in front of the Main Street Station for the Disneyland Railroad. In the spring it is made up of white and purple Sweet Alyssum and is kept up year round for this popular location for photos with the family by being re-planted up to eight times each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|28 min
|SCDSL Expansion
|7,945
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|HolidayPhart
|32,884
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|14 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tupadre
|371
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC