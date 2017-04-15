Easter Bunnies welcome. Dogs and cats, not so much
Along with spring flowers, the season may also bring adorable animals into your home. Who can resist a cuddly puppy, playful kitten, or sweet baby bunny? When that irresistible bundle of fur becomes a member of your family, you may be interested to know there is no specific limit to the number of bunnies you can keep at your house, according to what I can gather from the Orange County Animal Services website.
