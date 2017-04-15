Easter Bunnies welcome. Dogs and cats...

Easter Bunnies welcome. Dogs and cats, not so much

Along with spring flowers, the season may also bring adorable animals into your home. Who can resist a cuddly puppy, playful kitten, or sweet baby bunny? When that irresistible bundle of fur becomes a member of your family, you may be interested to know there is no specific limit to the number of bunnies you can keep at your house, according to what I can gather from the Orange County Animal Services website.

