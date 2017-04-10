Don Rickles Hadn't Recorded His Mr. P...

Don Rickles Hadn't Recorded His Mr. Potato Head Lines for Toy Story 4

The upcoming Disneya Pixar film Toy Story 4 is set for a summer 2019 release and fans have been waiting to see the further adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends since Toy Story 3 came out back in 2010. Sadly, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the late comedian Don Rickles, who passed away at the age of 90 this past Thursday , had not yet recorded his lines for the role of Mr. Potato Head, which he has voiced since the first film in 1995.

