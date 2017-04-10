Don Rickles Hadn't Recorded His Mr. Potato Head Lines for Toy Story 4
The upcoming Disneya Pixar film Toy Story 4 is set for a summer 2019 release and fans have been waiting to see the further adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends since Toy Story 3 came out back in 2010. Sadly, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the late comedian Don Rickles, who passed away at the age of 90 this past Thursday , had not yet recorded his lines for the role of Mr. Potato Head, which he has voiced since the first film in 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|lmsa
|7,919
|La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision
|8 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Coach Phart
|32,864
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|O TOWN
|370
|La Mirada crime update
|Apr 7
|LM News
|1
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC