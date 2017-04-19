Disney's Grand Californian Upgrading Guest Rooms
We learned last month that Disney's Grand Californian was getting it's first major overhaul in years . The plan is to up the luxury level by adding some new amenities and in room features that are expected in modern hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Disney Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 min
|Joe
|4,540
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|LMSA
|8,019
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|8 hr
|giant lobo
|3,248
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|Wed
|Foriner
|2
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Simps
|382
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC