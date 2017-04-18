Disney 'Guardians' Ride Exterior Reve...

Disney 'Guardians' Ride Exterior Revealed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Disneyland Resort revealed the exterior for The Collector's Fortress, the building that's the center piece of the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride at Disney California Adventure, on Thursday, April 20. If you're a regular theme park guest, you know that in addition to the all of the neon signs and murals and furry characters and frosting-laden treats you're sure to come across, you're also going to encounter, quite often, the following: tarps and beige walls and "excuse our mess" signs and re-route walkways and the other signals that a new attraction is on the way. Such as been the case at Disney California Adventure since the fall of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 45 min NKOTBLOCC 3,247
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr SCDSL 8,015
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr BecausePhart 32,901
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... 22 hr Foriner 2
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Simps 382
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Tue Georgia Levin 2
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday Tue Davis 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC