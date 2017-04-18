Disney 'Guardians' Ride Exterior Revealed

Disneyland Resort revealed the exterior for The Collector's Fortress, the building that's the center piece of the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride at Disney California Adventure, on Thursday, April 20. If you're a regular theme park guest, you know that in addition to the all of the neon signs and murals and furry characters and frosting-laden treats you're sure to come across, you're also going to encounter, quite often, the following: tarps and beige walls and "excuse our mess" signs and re-route walkways and the other signals that a new attraction is on the way. Such as been the case at Disney California Adventure since the fall of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.