Court sides with parents at Anaheim elementary school, and not district

A California Court of Appeal unanimously sided on Friday with Anaheim parents who want an elementary campus converted into a charter school over the district's strong objections - an opinion hailed as ground-breaking. Parents of schoolchildren at Palm Lane Elementary, the appellate judges said , met the requirements needed to tap the state's so-called trigger law, which allows low-performing schools to change the administration and how the school is run if signatures are gathered from at least half of the campus' parents.

