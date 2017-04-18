Construction of $16 million Ponderosa Park project in Anaheim remains on time
Renderings show the front of what will be a 12,287-square-foot multi-purpose community center at Ponderosa Park. Red steel beams stand on the future site of a 12,287-square-foot multi-purpose community center, overlooking Orangewood Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|Just saying
|7,977
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|7 hr
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|11 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|3,241
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Simps
|380
|Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday
|15 hr
|Davis
|3
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Green Light Free
|98
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC