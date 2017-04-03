Cole Martinez | Finishing Out Strong ...

Cole Martinez | Finishing Out Strong - Martinez Prepares For Final West Coast Rounds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Transworld

In the weeks leading up to the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season opener in Anaheim, CA, Cole Martinez still had not yet inked a deal with anyone for the upcoming racing season until he received a call from the newly constructed IB Corp/Ryno Power Race Team who was looking for another West Coast 250 rider. Martinez came into the season slightly unprepared due to an off-season injury, however he was finally able to pick up some momentum following two top ten finishes in Phoenix and Arlington .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr The Real Deal 7,870
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... 3 hr RLB3 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Chosen Traveler 32,849
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... 4 hr Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 4 hr Green light free 628
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Wed ThomasA 11
News Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10) Tue Cal 711
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC