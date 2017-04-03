Cole Martinez | Finishing Out Strong - Martinez Prepares For Final West Coast Rounds
In the weeks leading up to the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season opener in Anaheim, CA, Cole Martinez still had not yet inked a deal with anyone for the upcoming racing season until he received a call from the newly constructed IB Corp/Ryno Power Race Team who was looking for another West Coast 250 rider. Martinez came into the season slightly unprepared due to an off-season injury, however he was finally able to pick up some momentum following two top ten finishes in Phoenix and Arlington .
