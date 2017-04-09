Classic Disneyland parade ends Aug. 20
Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade, the nostalgic extravaganza of lights, dancing and upbeat synthesizer music, has had its nightly gig at Disneyland extended for another two months. Instead of ending June 18, the nighttime parade of 22 floats, dozens of dancers and 600,000 blinking lights will run until Aug. 20, the park has announced.
