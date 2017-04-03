Chef Bruno Serato expands 'feed the c...

Chef Bruno Serato expands 'feed the children' to San Juan Capistrano, ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capistrano Valley News

Chef Bruno Serato of the Anaheim White House restaurant interacts with children in Anaheim. He serves pasta meals to more than 2,000 children through his Caterina's Club, which is expanding into San Juan Capistrano, Rancho Santa Margarita and Aliso Viejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capistrano Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr Lmsa dad 7,865
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 7 hr ThomasA 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr LearnPharrts 32,846
News Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10) Tue Cal 711
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Tue Salads 627
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC