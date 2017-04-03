Chef Bruno Serato expands 'feed the children' to San Juan Capistrano, ...
Chef Bruno Serato of the Anaheim White House restaurant interacts with children in Anaheim. He serves pasta meals to more than 2,000 children through his Caterina's Club, which is expanding into San Juan Capistrano, Rancho Santa Margarita and Aliso Viejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capistrano Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Lmsa dad
|7,865
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Cal
|711
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Salads
|627
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC