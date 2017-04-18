California man allegedly faked his ow...

California man allegedly faked his own kidnapping to extort money from his mom

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A California man allegedly faked his own kidnapping earlier this week in a plot to con $300 out of his mother, PEOPLE confirms. According to police in Santa Ana, California, the mother of 31-year-old Robert Nunez allegedly received a text from her son's phone on Monday claiming he'd been kidnapped.

