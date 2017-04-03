Bryan Oa Connell to Serve as New SVP of Sales for ABC Companies Commercial Division/Western Region
ABC Companies recently announced the appointment of Bryan O'Connell to the position of senior vice president sales for ABC's Western Region. O'Connell brings decades of transportation-related expertise to the position.
