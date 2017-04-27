Bonsignore: Turns out there really are Chargers fans north of San Diego
Deborah Ashcroft, center, of San Clemente, and Tod Degray, second from left, of San Clemente cheer the Chargers first round draft pick at the ESPN Zone in Anaheim on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Chargers chose wide receiver Mike Williams as the 7th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|59 min
|Papi Chulo
|32,921
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Just saying
|8,147
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|7 hr
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC