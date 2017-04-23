ARTIC's fiscal tundra is preview of o...

ARTIC's fiscal tundra is preview of other boondoggles

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin once allegedly remarked in private that "The death of one man is a tragedy; the death of millions is a statistic," which is something he knew about given the kind of statistics his regime racked up. The point is a good one, though.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr SomePhaarts 32,913
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr LMSA 8,070
La Mirada crime log April 14- 20 3 hr LM News 1
News Whittier police arrest three registered sex off... (May '15) 22 hr I know Him 5
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Sat Butch 629
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Sat ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,255
News DA rejects rape case involving teacher (Aug '08) Apr 21 8th Grader at Gra... 60
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC