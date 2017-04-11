Are High-Interest Personal Loans a Ne...

Are High-Interest Personal Loans a Necessary Evil?

Read more: LA Weekly

Groups fighting for justice for the poor, the working class and people of color are trying to attract support for a proposed law that it would make it more difficult for loan companies, which the state Department of Business Oversight says are disproportionately located in minority and low-income areas, to charge exorbitant fees for their services. AB 1109 by Assemblyman Ash Kalra would cap personal loan interest rates at 24 percent.

Anaheim, CA

