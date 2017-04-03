Anaheim students to have live chat with NASA astronauts aboard International Space Station
ANAHEIM Students at Betsy Ross Elementary School will have a unique opportunity Monday, April 3: they'll get to speak directly to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. More than a dozen students are prepped to ask questions of Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson during a 20-minute Earth-to-space call at 8:40 a.m. that will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.
