Anaheim students to have live chat with NASA astronauts aboard International Space Station

ANAHEIM Students at Betsy Ross Elementary School will have a unique opportunity Monday, April 3: they'll get to speak directly to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. More than a dozen students are prepped to ask questions of Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson during a 20-minute Earth-to-space call at 8:40 a.m. that will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.