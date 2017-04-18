Anaheim Round 2 Schedule

Anaheim Round 2 Schedule

With Round 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs now in the books, we look ahead to round 2. After closing out the Calgary Flames in four games, Anaheim moves on to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Western Conference will begin the second round on Wednesday night, with the East starting both of their series on Thursday.

