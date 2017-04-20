Anaheim motorhome fire leaves 1 man i...

Anaheim motorhome fire leaves 1 man in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A man is in critical condition and a dog died during a motorhome fire in Anaheim on Thursday, April 20. The fire broke out about 12:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Ave., authorities said. Two children and a woman managed to escape without injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 46 min Leon 8,024
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,250
La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection 3 hr Ogdon 2
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday 3 hr Crichton 4
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 9 hr Vic 383
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr Joe 4,540
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu BecausePhart 32,901
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 21 at 2:49AM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC