Anaheim motorhome fire leaves 1 man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition and a dog died during a motorhome fire in Anaheim on Thursday, April 20. The fire broke out about 12:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Ave., authorities said. Two children and a woman managed to escape without injuries.
