Anaheim latest Orange County city to ban marijuana-related businesses
Anaheim is banning marijuana-related businesses in the city in light of the legalization of recreational pot use. ANAHEIM Orange County's largest city is banning commercial marijuana operations, including the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of pot for recreational or medical use.
