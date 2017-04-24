American killed in Iraq blast

20 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Federal Police soldier fires towards an Islamic State group position on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, April 29, 2017. A U.S. service member in Iraq was killed yesterday by an explosive device outside Mosul, where American military advisers are assisting Iraqi forces in a vicious fight to liberate the city from the barbaric Islamic State terror group.

