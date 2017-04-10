Aliso Viejo celebrates spring with br...

Aliso Viejo celebrates spring with breakfast, egg hunt

Aidan Samuel and his mother Mary Ann Samuel, both of Coto de Caza, collect eggs during the infant Easter egg hunt at the Community Spring Celebration & Pancake Breakfast at Aliso Viejo Town Center Grand Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Coast Hills Church member Audrey Grace Lehman of Aliso Viejo hands a Peep-on-a-stick to Brandon Trinh of Garden Grove during the Community Spring Celebration & Pancake Breakfast at Aliso Viejo Town Center Grand Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

