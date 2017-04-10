Aliso Viejo celebrates spring with breakfast, egg hunt
Aidan Samuel and his mother Mary Ann Samuel, both of Coto de Caza, collect eggs during the infant Easter egg hunt at the Community Spring Celebration & Pancake Breakfast at Aliso Viejo Town Center Grand Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Coast Hills Church member Audrey Grace Lehman of Aliso Viejo hands a Peep-on-a-stick to Brandon Trinh of Garden Grove during the Community Spring Celebration & Pancake Breakfast at Aliso Viejo Town Center Grand Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|lmsa
|7,919
|La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision
|13 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Coach Phart
|32,864
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|O TOWN
|370
|La Mirada crime update
|Apr 7
|LM News
|1
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC