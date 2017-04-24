After report of "sexting," top investigator leaves DA's office
Two investigators have left the OC DA's office after an allegation of sexting was lodged against someone in the office. The chief investigator for the Orange County District Attorney's office has left his job two years after he was accused of "sexting" on duty.
