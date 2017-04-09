A voting law meant to increase minori...

A voting law meant to increase minority representation has generated...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jose Moreno is joined by members of the community at a news conference in 2014 to announce an agreement with the Anaheim mayor and City Council to put the issue of district elections on the ballot later that year. Moreno was elected to the council last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr LMSA 7,902
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr CatPhart 32,858
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Sat TRAV13SO de EMExCE 369
La Mirada crime update Fri LM News 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Fri TheWrath 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Thu Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC