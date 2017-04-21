11 addicts have asked new Anaheim pol...

11 addicts have asked new Anaheim police program for help getting treatment

The cityA's Drug Free Anaheim initiative offers addicts an alternative to criminal prosecution and a path to sobriety. As long as a person is not under the influence at the moment or wanted for a crime, they can walk into an Anaheim Police Department station or contact a police officer for help without worrying about facing punishment.

