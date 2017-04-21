11 addicts have asked new Anaheim police program for help getting treatment
The cityA's Drug Free Anaheim initiative offers addicts an alternative to criminal prosecution and a path to sobriety. As long as a person is not under the influence at the moment or wanted for a crime, they can walk into an Anaheim Police Department station or contact a police officer for help without worrying about facing punishment.
