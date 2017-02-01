Police: Suspicious package prompts college evacuation
Police say the Anaheim campus of the North Orange County Community College District has been evacuated after a report of a suspicious package. Anaheim Police say in a Twitter post that all students and staff members were evacuated from the school.
