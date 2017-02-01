Orange County's 37th annual Black History Parade is Saturday in Anaheim
Cheer LA charms the crowd during the 35th Black History Parade & Cultural Faire in downtown Anaheim in 2015. About 8,000 people are expected to attend this year's event Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|11 min
|Casper
|1,194
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|13 min
|Dco
|114
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Cheque
|7,375
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|Another violent crime in La Mirada, this ain't ...
|19 hr
|Well Well
|4
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|86
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|172
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC