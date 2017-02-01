More Office to Follow on Heels of Multifamily
With 2,665 acres, Legacy Business Park has land and buildings available for new growth. KDC and Gabriel Legacy recently announced an agreement to promote and develop two sites of 53 acres there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Green Light Free
|113
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|86
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|172
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 27
|Lil snuffy
|169
|Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12)
|Jan 26
|Denise
|3
|David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ...
|Jan 25
|Sissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC