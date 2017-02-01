Medical | M.R. Mold builds its LSR capacity M.R. Mold & Engineering...
M.R. Mold & Engineering Corp. of Brea, Calif., is taking delivery of its seventh injection molding press as it ventures further into the world of liquid silicone rubber processing. KraussMaffei Corp. of Florence, Ky., is installing a 55-ton two-platen hydraulic 50-180 CX-model LSR machine that was manufactured in Munich.
