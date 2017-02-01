Hills Happenings: History professor to tell story behind 'Fahrenheit 451'

Canyon Hills Library is hosting a special programs, "Book Burning in Germany 1930s -1940s" at 2 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the citywide reading campaign around Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451." Kai Evers, a literary historian and professor of German at UC Irvine will discuss this historical event, which was the basis for Bradbury's book.

