Four arrested in Anaheim gang shooting in front of high school

ANAHEIM Three teens and an adult were in custody Thursday on suspicion of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert High School that left two injured. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the shooter in the Tuesday afternoon incident , Anaheim police said.

