Death sentence expected for homeless sex offender who killed 4 O.C. women
Steven Dean Gordon, shown during the penalty phase of his murder trial in December, is due to be sentenced Friday by an Orange County judge for killing four women. Steven Dean Gordon, shown during the penalty phase of his murder trial in December, is due to be sentenced Friday by an Orange County judge for killing four women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Davis
|7,378
|What is happening around here? Amigos falling f...
|5 hr
|Brown_Tooth
|1
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|The real shark
|14
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|Dco
|114
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|86
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|172
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC