Colorado Recruiting: Tom Luginbill on the Buffaloes
"a Shoulder to shoulder we will fight! Fight! Fight!," Each time a recruit's letter of intent was received via fax and hand delivered to the war room, running backs coach Darian Hagan would lead the football staff in a vibrant rendition of the Colorado Fight Song. CUBuffs.com contributing editor Neil Woelk described the excitement in the Colorado Football office as "palpable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ralphie Report.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|20 min
|Davis
|7,378
|What is happening around here? Amigos falling f...
|2 hr
|Brown_Tooth
|1
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|The real shark
|14
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|Dco
|114
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|86
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|172
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC