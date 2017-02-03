Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP better-for-you popcorn

Product Snapshot : If snack time isn't already your favorite time of the day, it will be now. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, makers of one of the nation's largest brands of better-for-you popcorn, are introducing five new flavors to its BOOM-ing lineup of gluten-free popcorn and kettle corn.

