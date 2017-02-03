3 Los Angeles-area men arrested on su...

3 Los Angeles-area men arrested on suspicion of Anaheim home burglary

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

ANAHEIM Three men from the Los Angeles area were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of residential burglary after leading officers on a chase that ended on the northbound 57 freeway at Tonner Canyon in Brea, police said. The men were arrested during a "high-risk traffic stop," in which police take suspects out of the car one-by-one at gunpoint, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 3 min Freeman 117
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr LM Pride 7,380
What is happening around here? Amigos falling f... 10 hr Brown_Tooth 1
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) 21 hr The real shark 14
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Jan 30 Tony 86
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Jan 30 Tony 172
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC