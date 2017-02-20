2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim TEC Track Sessions Host "The Lords of the...
At the TEC Track Sessions at the recent 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, GRAMMY Award-winning recording engineers, producers and mixers Chris Lord-Alge and Tom Lord-Alge presented the talk "The Lords of the Boards Tell All." The standing-room-only session took place on Friday, January 20, 2017, and was moderated by Focusrite Novation Inc. President Phil Wagner .
