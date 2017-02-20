2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim TEC Track S...

2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim TEC Track Sessions Host "The Lords of the...

At the TEC Track Sessions at the recent 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, GRAMMY Award-winning recording engineers, producers and mixers Chris Lord-Alge and Tom Lord-Alge presented the talk "The Lords of the Boards Tell All." The standing-room-only session took place on Friday, January 20, 2017, and was moderated by Focusrite Novation Inc. President Phil Wagner .

