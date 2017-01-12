Zakk Wylde Unveils Mystical 'Lost Prayer' Music Video
Last year, legendary axeman Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II , a beautiful, moody acoustic album that served as the successor to the first installment of the Book of Shadows album series that began 20 years earlier. He's released another music video to support one of the album's tracks, this time for "Lost Prayer," which can be viewed above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|LMSA
|7,254
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|3 hr
|Ahm
|71
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Ahm
|114
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Queso
|97
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|4 hr
|Peter
|1
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|lola90
|16
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC