Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Framing

A woman accused of framing the ex-fiancee of her husband pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that could land her behind bars for up to nearly 14 years. Angela Maria Diaz, 31, of Phoenix, Arizona, was charged last Friday with two counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery and possession of a forged check exceeding $950, and single counts of perjury and grand theft.

