Will Padres legend, O.C. product Trevor Hoffman get Hall of Fame call this year?

Trevor Hoffman, who made a career of finishing games, will learn soon if he's finally reached the finish line to achieve the sport's highest honor. Hoffman, an Orange County product and San Diego Padres legend who became baseball's all-time saves leader, is one of a few candidates on the bubble for election to baseball's Hall of Fame heading into Wednesday's announcement of this year's voting .

