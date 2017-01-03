Wife thought to be victim in a rape fantasya Craigslist case now...
Michael Guisti, the attorney for falsely accused Michelle Hadley, talks about his client at the District Attorney's press conference in Santa Ana on Monday, January 9, 2017. Michelle Suzanne Hadley, 30, of Ontario was arrested in July for allegedly stalking her ex-fiance's pregnant wife, 31-year-old Angela Diaz, and responding to “rape fantasy” ads on Craigslist pretending to be Diaz and prompting strangers to show up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|Ssg
|157
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|16 hr
|lmsa info
|7,209
|OMG, My Father is a Qwank!
|Sun
|Kuop Tuomp
|1
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|Sun
|Huma Cuckneckgroe
|8
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Sun
|Musikologist
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC