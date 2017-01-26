Wet Seal to close stores, lay off workers
The teen retailer Wet Seal is in a death spiral, with plans to shutter all stores, lay off 148 in Irvine where it's based and contemplate another bankruptcy or a new owner. Calls to area stores confirmed most of them are slated to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Denise
|3
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Fsp
|111
|David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ...
|Wed
|Sissy
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC