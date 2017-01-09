VFW and SVA announce 2017 Student Vet...

VFW and SVA announce 2017 Student Veteran Fellowship Class

Ten Student Veterans of America leaders have been selected to join more than 500 members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. when they converge on Capitol Hill, Feb. 26 to March 2, to advocate on behalf of all veterans, service members and their families.

