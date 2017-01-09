VFW and SVA announce 2017 Student Veteran Fellowship Class
Ten Student Veterans of America leaders have been selected to join more than 500 members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. when they converge on Capitol Hill, Feb. 26 to March 2, to advocate on behalf of all veterans, service members and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Ssg
|162
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
|Anaheim homeless shelter could open by April
|Dec 14
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC