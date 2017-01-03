Unity Audio Heads to NAMM 2017 with Line of Monitors Trusted by the...

Unity Audio , a forward-thinking engineering company on the leading edge of studio monitor design, will be exhibiting its flagship active studio monitors at the 2017 NAMM exhibition, held in Anaheim, CA from January 19-22 on booth 7613. Used by the world's most progressive audio engineers, producers and Grammy Award-winning artists, Unity Audio's purpose-built monitoring solutions are engineered for superior performance.

