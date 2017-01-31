Trinidad James Joins 'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast
Trinidad James appears for an interview backstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, Calif. The rapper is joining the cast for the third installment of the musical comedy franchise from Universal Pictures and Gold Circle Entertainment.
