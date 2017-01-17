Thousands of Anaheim students spend Martin Luther King, Jr. Day serving their community
Anaheim high school student Frank Garcia assembles a hand during the school's Servathon day in Anaheim. Students in the ROP class 'Principles of Engineering' used their MLK holiday to print plastic prosthetic hands that they are donating to Robohand.
