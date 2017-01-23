The many challenges facing Trump's wall
President Donald Trump is following through with one of the first pledges he made a year and a half ago when he announced his long-shot bid for the White House -- directing federal resources toward building a wall along the southern border. But the reality of building the wall could be more difficult than the rallying cries would suggest.
